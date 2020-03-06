Naagin 4: Here's how Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata will EXIT Nia Sharma's show

Here's how Sayantani Ghosh will bid adieu to Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 4. Read on.

A few days ago news of Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata's exit from Naagin 4 started circulating. The actress confirmed the same saying that her character will be bumped off soon to bring in new twists and turns in the plot. After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani is the second actor to leave Naagin 4's cast so soon, and it has surely left many disappointed. While we all know that Manyata will soon bid adieu, details regarding how the character will come to end were not revealed. However, we're here to give you some scoops about how Sayantani's exit will take place from the Nia Sharma starrer.

According to the track, Brinda's truth has been spilled out in the open. Yes, the Parikh family is now aware that Brinda is an icchadhari naagin. Now, the Parikh family will plot an evil plan to learn the truth about the naagmani and the lal tekri temple. They will find out where Manyata is captured and Dev's mother Vrushali will torture her to reveal the truth. While Manyata will initially resist unveiling anything, Vrushali will then warn her saying that if she doesn't obey her orders, she will harm her real daughter, Brinda. ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda left aghast as Dev saves Vishakha from goons? Here's Why

Eventually, Manyata will bow down to Vrushali's threats and reveal all the secrets about the naagmani and lal tekri temple. She will do so to save Brinda's life but unfortunately, lose her own. After getting to know about the complete truth, Vrushali will decide to take Manyata's life. All of them together will start pelting huge stones on Manyata and kill her. And this is how Sayantani's exit will take place after her death.

When Brinda will come to know about her mother's brutal death, she will be left devastated. Not only will she be filled with sorrow, but anger against her killers. She will then turn more dreadful and go on a mission to seek revenge. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

