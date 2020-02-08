Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin aka Nayantara bids adieu to Ekta Kapoor's show; DEETS inside

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin is all set to bid adieu to the supernatural show. She portrayed the role of Sayantani Ghosh's on - screen daughter Nayantara in the show.

The popular supernatural show Naagin 4 has been receiving humongous response from the audiences and is currently faring well on the TRP charts too. The show’s lead cast - Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria have also been praised for their stellar performances. However, Jasmin, who portrays the role of Nayantara in Naagin 4 is about to end her journey in the same. Yes, you heard it right. The actress is finally bidding adieu to the popular TV program.

If media reports are to be believed, Jasmin has, in fact, shot for her last episode too. Talking about the same, the actress stated in a recent interview that her role was to add to the mystery. She further said that the audiences were supposed to think that she was the Naagin but Nia was to be revealed as one in a surprising turn of events. Jasmin goes on to call it one of the twists in the show.

Talking about her character, the stunning beauty said that what happens to Nayantara is a mystery and will unfold on its own. She said that her journey in the show was always meant to be that way. On being asked about the rumours of not being happy with her track, Jasmin said that she had no issue with the same and that she knew it would come to an end. In one of the latest spoilers of Naagin 4, it has been revealed that aka Visakha will be trying to kill Nayantara. This makes it quite evident that Jasmin’s journey in the show has finally ended.

Credits :Times of India

