Naagin 4: Nia Sharma captures a video of ‘maa’ Supriya Shukla crying on the sets of the show; Watch

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, and Anita Hassanandani are currently shooting for the finale episode of Naagin 4.
Naagin 4: Nia Sharma captures a video of ‘maa’ Supriya Shukla crying on the sets of the show; WatchNaagin 4: Nia Sharma captures a video of ‘maa’ Supriya Shukla crying on the sets of the show; Watch
As we all know, Nia Sharma is currently shooting for the climax episodes of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4, and thanks to social media, Nia gave fans a sneak-peek into the sets of the show and in the video that Nia shared, we could see Supriya Shukla crying and this, in turn, made fans think whether Supriya Shukla’s character will be killedin the narrative. That’s right! In the said video, Supriya Shukla is crying buckets post shooting a scene and before you ask us why, let us tell you that she was crying because it was the last day on set for her.

In the video, we can also hear Nia Sharma’s voice wherein she is seen calling Supriya ‘Maa’ and saying, ‘aap hume rulaoge’. Also, Supriya Shukla is heart saying that “I am glad I am not there on the last day otherwise mujhse ho hee nahi pata hai…” Well, this clearly means that her character dies in the show which is why she has wrapped up before the last day of shoot. For all those who don’t know, Nia plays the role of Brinda in the show, and Supriya, played her on-screen mother in Naagin 4 and the two shared a cute camaraderie off-screen.

Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, and Vijayendra Kumeria premiered in December 2019 but sadly, the show couldn't live up to the expectations of the audiences, and hence, a decision to end it was taken during the lockdown.

Check out the video here:

