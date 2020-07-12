  1. Home
Naagin 4: Nia Sharma CONFIRMS new episodes to air from July 18; Shares BTS photos sporting a beautiful lehenga

Nia Sharma aka Brinda has dropped in a special surprise for all Naagin 4 fans, as the actress has confirmed that fresh episodes of the supernatural thriller are all set to go on air from July 18 (2020). Read on to know more.
Naagin 4 fans, brace yourself as the date of the the show's much-awaited comeback has finally been released. Yes, it has been now revelead when the fresh episodes of Naagin 4 will air, and it will leave you dancing it joy. Well, new episodes of Naagin 4 are all set to go on-air from July 18 (2020). Yes, you read that right! Naagin 4 finale episodes will on go floors from next week, and fans will utimely come to know the secertes of the lal tekri temple. 

Are you wondering how do we know about Naagin 4's new episode release date? Well, the lead actress of the supernatural drama has just confirmed it. Yes, just a few hours ago, Nia Sharma aka Brinda took to her Instagram handle to confrim the date of Naagin 4's return, and also shared some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a beautiful red and while lehenga with golden embriodery, and she simply looks ethereal. With hair tied in a bun, red lipstick, heavy gold jewerly, Nia is giving vibes of a beautiful bride. She is seen posing for these enchanting photos on the sets as well as her vanity van. 

While Nia's pictures surely increase our curiosity to know what new twists will take place in Naagin 4's last leg, the actresses confrimation about the return date has made everyone excited. Well, Nia did not shout out loud to confirm new episodes of Naagin 4 will air from July 18, but subtly mentioned it in her posts hashatgs. 

The beautiful actress also penned an interesting caption for her amazing bridal look, and wrote, 'If I’d ever be convinced about getting married, It would only be for dressing up so much or maybe I would actually be blind in love.' Well, we would certianly want to see Nia get married soon, and turn into a real-life bride. 

Take a look at Nia's latest post here: 

Apart from Nia Sharma, Naagin 4 features, Rashami Desai (Shalakha or Nayantara), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) and Anita Hassanandani (Vishakha) in pivotal roles. Are you excited to watch BrinDev's story in Naagin 4? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 4's ending? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

