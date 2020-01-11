Naagin 4: Nia Sharma enjoys some light moments with Geetanjali Tikekar & Supriya Shukla on the sets; View PIC

Nia Sharma has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Naagin 4 in which she can be seen enjoying some light moments with Geetanjali Tikekar and Supriya Shukla. Check it out.

The glamorous actress Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the most stylish divas of the Indian television industry. Nia is also known for her commendable fashion statements. She has made her presence felt through her brilliant acting prowess in TV shows like Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Now, the stunning beauty is back again in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 which has already started soaring high in TRP rates within a very short period of time.

Nia Sharma is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following too. She often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Recently, the actress has shared a BTS picture from the sets of Naagin 4 in which she can be seen enjoying some light moments with co - actresses Geetanjali Tikekar and Supriya Shukla. Nia looks undeniably pretty in a red – coloured salwar suit as she poses with others for the picture.

Check out the BTS picture shared by Nia Sharma below:

Apart from Nia Sharma, Naagin 4 also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. It features Sayantani Ghosh, Sikandar Kharbanda, Ankit Bathla, Priya Tandon, Rakhi Vijan and others in pivotal roles. The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and happens to be one of the most popular Indian TV programs in current times. Naagin 4 premiered on December 14, 2019 and has been receiving humongous response from the audiences just like the previous three seasons.

