Netizens review the first episode of Naagin 4; Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara takes away the cake for her fierce portrayal of a shape-shifting serpent while Nia Sharma aka Brinda wows the viewers with her innocence.
193525 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2019 08:42 am
Naagin 4: Nia Sharma & Jasmin Bhasin's show gets mixed reactions from the netizens
Ekta Kapoor unveiled the fourth season of her supernatural show Naagin. With Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin playing the lead, Naagin 4 caught a lot of attention ever since its teaser was dropped on the internet. After actresses like Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, and Karishma Tanna aced the role of a revengeful shape-shifting snake in the iconic series, they set the bars raised high for the fourth season. The first episode of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14th.

The fans had been sitting glued to their seats, eagerly waiting for the new season to begin. The much-awaited fourth season of Naagin saw a smashing start! Shaleen Bhanot as Keshav does his cameo part well. Sayantani’s character as Maanyata is brave and is ready to face all challenges for her love. Sikander Tikekar, Geetanjali Tikekar and others make for unscrupulous villains. Jasmin Bhasin aka Nayantara marks an impactful entry in an all-white outfit. Nia Sharma as Brinda portrays the role of a naive and innocent girl. The first episode unveiled a lot about each character and Twitterati seems all set to step into the world of Naagins once again.

While many fans are in awe of the new season, others do not seem very convinced. After the first three seasons that topped the trp charts, the fourth season opened with a great start as well. A few viewers showed their thumbs down but are outnumbered by the positive reviews on Twitter. A number of tweets were dedicated in praise of Jasmin for her outrageous portrayal of a fierce naagin. Check out the reactions:

"#JasminBhasin u slayed as #Nayantara Totally loved your entry N your voice modulation was superb N Expressions were on point totally loved it babes n whole team is good", wrote one user.

"Have TOTALLY Enjoyed The Whole Episode..Such A Fresh n Nice Story. Each n Everyone From #Naagin4 Team Rocked It. Can't Wait For Tomorrow's Episode", read another tweet.

Check out more reactions:

What do you think? Comment and share your reviews.

Anonymous

I think the character should exchange with nia and jasmine...
It will be more match

Anonymous

jasmin was a pathetic choice for the role of naagin.. i don't know why people are praising her... and those who are saying s1 n s2 as flop seriously lag the creativity in them... it was only Mouni and Adaa who made the show upto the mark that people are now watching it till s4....seriously people get life ...

