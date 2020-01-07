Naagin 4: Nia Sharma shares a BTS video in her serpent look and we can't our take eyes of her; WATCH

Nia Sharma recently shared a BTS shoot video from the sets of Naagin 4, where she is dressed as the sizzling serpent and we can't get enough of her. Watch the video here.

Some days ago, Naagin 4 received a shocking surprise. Wondering, why it was a shocking surprise? Well, after claiming not to play a serpent in the supernatural show, Nia finally revealed her Naagin avtar. Yes, Nia had been lying since day one and she broke the ice by sharing her sizzling serpent look on her social media account. The promo also reveals her to be the real daughter of the icchadhari Naagin, Nayantara (played by Shayantani Ghosh). Now, a BTS video from the sets of Naagin 4 has been doing the rounds on social media and has left her fans amazed.

This video on Twitter, shows Sharma dressed as the Naagin as she poses for the camera. Dressed in a typical black blouse and revealing lehenga teamed with gold ornaments, and a highly emphasized eye make-up, Nia Sharma nails the Naagin look. She clearly gives a tough competition to all the previous Naagin's we've seen on TV. Fans couldn't stop gushing over her new look and some even went on to call her a 'Warrior Princess'. Apart from the video, there is also a picture creating a buzz, where she is seen shooting at a jungle in Mumbai. Twitter users also slyly took at dig at it and asked Mumbaikars to be safe as this hot Naagin is roaming in their city.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's fun BTS moments here:

Be aware Mumbaians the Naagin is roaming everywhere BTS #Naagin4 The director and heroine in action Looks like we'll see the Naagin look of #Brinda next week #NaaginBhagyaKaZehreelaKhel pic.twitter.com/YAPjIxiJUM — S U D E S H N A ツ (@SudeshnaT01) January 6, 2020

Talking about Naagin 4, the show also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Shayantani Ghosh and others. Naagin 4 has managed to be in the top 5 in the very first week. The show has always managed to be in the top and this is no surprise. What are your thoughts on Nia's new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma says, ‘won’t compromise on my respect to bag a film project’

Credits :Twitter

Read More