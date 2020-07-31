  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 4: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria bid a heartwarming farewell; BrinDev's posts will make fans emotional

Nia Sharma, Vijyandera Kumeria, and the Naagin 4 team have wrapped up the shoot of supernatural drama series. Here's how Brinda, Dev and others bid a heartening farewell to each other .
Mumbai
Naagin 4: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria bid a heartwarming farewell; BrinDev's posts will make fans emotionalNaagin 4: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria bid a heartwarming farewell; BrinDev's posts will make fans emotional

As fans are eagerly waiting for the Naagin 4 final episode to air, the team has finally wrapped up shoots. Yes, the shootings of Naagin 4 have come to an end. The team of the supernatural drama series has bid a final goodbye to each other. Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijyandera Kumeria (Dev), and the entire crew have completed Naagin 4 shootings. The team bid a heartwarming farewell, as they cut a cake, clicked selfies, shared memories, and had a gala time on sets for 'one last time' 

Nia and Vijayendra both took to their Instagram handle to share heartening pictures and videos from their last day shoot of Naagin 4, and their posts will leave all BrinDev fans emotional. Nia shared a series of posts on her Instagram story, wherein she showered love on her on-screen husband and good friend Vijayendra. Nia gave a short and sweet speech praising Vijayendra for not only being a perfect co-star but also an awesome friend. Calling him a man of honor, Nia said that she will miss him very much. The actress also thanked Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan for being 'amazing dance partners' as these previous Naagins joined them for Naagin 4's grand finale. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Hina Khan looks 'stunning' as shape shifting serpent; Past naagins Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shower love

Vijayendra also took a moment to write a special and heart-touching note for Nia on his Instagram handle. He shared an adorable picture with Nia where they are seen cutely embracing each other and penned down his feelings. The actor shared their 'first' natural picture on the last day of the shoot. Calling it a fantastic short and sweet journey, Vijeyndra said that working with Nia was fabulous. 'Always be this bindaas, crazy, funny, energetic, and the amazing person that you are. Stay blessed, stay gorgeous,' expressed the handsome hunk. Ekta Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of all the Naagin's including Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and the latest one to join the clan, Hina Khan. She called it a 'Naagin Fest.' 

Here are some glimpses of Naagin 4's last day shoot: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naagin Fest!! @adaakhann @surbhijyoti @niasharma90 @realhinakhan #Naagin

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on

 

While the journey of Naagin 4 comes to an end, another journey has already begun. We're talking about Naagin 5. The shooting of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama has kick-started and Hina Khan has entered the Naagin universe. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss Brinda, Dev, and BrinDev's chemistry? Also, are you looking forward to Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.  

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai gets emotional on LAST day of shoot; Nia Sharma & Vijayendra share heartfelt messages

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement