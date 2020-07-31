Naagin 4: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria bid a heartwarming farewell; BrinDev's posts will make fans emotional

Nia Sharma, Vijyandera Kumeria, and the Naagin 4 team have wrapped up the shoot of supernatural drama series. Here's how Brinda, Dev and others bid a heartening farewell to each other .

As fans are eagerly waiting for the Naagin 4 final episode to air, the team has finally wrapped up shoots. Yes, the shootings of Naagin 4 have come to an end. The team of the supernatural drama series has bid a final goodbye to each other. Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijyandera Kumeria (Dev), and the entire crew have completed Naagin 4 shootings. The team bid a heartwarming farewell, as they cut a cake, clicked selfies, shared memories, and had a gala time on sets for 'one last time'

Nia and Vijayendra both took to their Instagram handle to share heartening pictures and videos from their last day shoot of Naagin 4, and their posts will leave all BrinDev fans emotional. Nia shared a series of posts on her Instagram story, wherein she showered love on her on-screen husband and good friend Vijayendra. Nia gave a short and sweet speech praising Vijayendra for not only being a perfect co-star but also an awesome friend. Calling him a man of honor, Nia said that she will miss him very much. The actress also thanked Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan for being 'amazing dance partners' as these previous Naagins joined them for Naagin 4's grand finale.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Hina Khan looks 'stunning' as shape shifting serpent; Past naagins Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shower love

Vijayendra also took a moment to write a special and heart-touching note for Nia on his Instagram handle. He shared an adorable picture with Nia where they are seen cutely embracing each other and penned down his feelings. The actor shared their 'first' natural picture on the last day of the shoot. Calling it a fantastic short and sweet journey, Vijeyndra said that working with Nia was fabulous. 'Always be this bindaas, crazy, funny, energetic, and the amazing person that you are. Stay blessed, stay gorgeous,' expressed the handsome hunk. Ekta Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of all the Naagin's including Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and the latest one to join the clan, Hina Khan. She called it a 'Naagin Fest.'

Here are some glimpses of Naagin 4's last day shoot:

While the journey of Naagin 4 comes to an end, another journey has already begun. We're talking about Naagin 5. The shooting of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama has kick-started and Hina Khan has entered the Naagin universe. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss Brinda, Dev, and BrinDev's chemistry? Also, are you looking forward to Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai gets emotional on LAST day of shoot; Nia Sharma & Vijayendra share heartfelt messages

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×