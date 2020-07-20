Naagin 4 PROMO: Brinda sees the future; Big 'mystery' of the temple to be unveiled soon

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is going to end on a 'fantastic' note as some much-awaited secrets of the temple are going to be revealed soon. Here's what will happen further in Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, and Anita Hassanandani starrer.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is slowly and steadily coming to an end. Yes, the show starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev), (Shalaka aka Nayantara), and (Vishakha) is in its last leg, and fans cannot wait to see how the story ends in a full circle. The supernatural drama started airing fresh episodes after the three-month-long break from July 18, 2020. The comeback episodes saw several twists and turns, leaving fans curious to unravel the much-awaited mysteries.

On one hand, Dev accused Brinda of her sister Billi's murder, on the other, Shalakha and Dev's mother were shocked by seeing a nagmaani on Dev's forehead. While there's still a lot to unfold in Dev, Brinda, and Shalakha's lives, the recent promo of Naagin 4 has been released to drop some hints of what you can expect in the forthcoming track. And the promo drops hints of the much-awaited suspense, the lal tekri temple. The promo shared by Naagin 4's creative director Mukta Dhond reveals that the 'mystery' of the temple will be unveiled soon.

It shows how Brinda will get some visions from the future about the big secret of the temple that is directly connected to her life. Brinda foresees glimpses of the future and the unknown information of the lal tekri temple that has been leading to the events in her life.

Meanwhile, a video of Supriya Shukla getting emotional and shedding tears on the sets on her last day shoot has gone viral on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to know the secrets of the temple? Let us know in the comment section below.

