Naagin 4 PROMO: Nayantara all set to wreak havoc in Dev and Brinda's lives

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 4, we will get to see how Nayantara plans to get her revenge from Dev's family who had wronged her mother 25 years back. Read further for more details.

The much – awaited television show, Naagin is back with its fourth season and as expected, it had quite an amazing start. For the unversed, Naagin 4 premiered a few days back on December 14, 2019 much to the excitement of the audiences. Unlike the previous three seasons, this season has a special title too which is ‘Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.’ This time too, the story revolves around a shape – shifting serpent seeking revenge from those who wronged her mother.

In the new promo of the show, we can clearly see that Nayantara (Jasmin Bhasin) is back into the lives of the family who wreaked havoc on her parents 25 years ago. She is seen trying to woo Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) by joining a group of dancers and gate crashing his party. In yet another scene, it is shown that Dev’s car is being tossed into the air by a huge serpent who is possibly Nayantara herself. Later on, we see Brinda (Nia Sharma) coming to his rescue.

Check out the latest promo of Naagin 4 below:

Nayantara ke 25 saal purane badle ki wajah se kya Dev aur Brinda ki zindagi bhi badal jayegi? Dekhiye #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, kal raat 8 baje. Theniasharma jasminbhasin veejay_k Anytime on justvoot pic.twitter.com/xKQVPlFdrr — COLORS (ColorsTV) December 20, 2019

However, not much is shown of Brinda in the promo who is probably the love interest of Dev. For the uninitiated, Dev happens to be the son of Geetanjali who had killed Nayantara’s father Keshav and his entire family 25 years back. Now, she is all set to enter the lives of Dev’s family and seek revenge. Well, we have to wait for the episode to be aired in order to know how Nayantara is planning to destroy his family. Stay hooked to get more updates about Naagin 4.

Credits :Twitter

