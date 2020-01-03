Naagin 4 PROMO: Nia Sharma surprises fans in the New Year with her serpent avatar; don't miss

Nia Sharma has a special surprise for Naagin 4 fans. Don't miss.

Nia Sharma had been from the beginning claiming to NOT play a serpent in Naagin 4. Well, guess what? It was all a lie as the new promo for the show reveals her to be the real daughter of the icchadhari Naagin, Nayantara. This will definitely leave everyone shocked. Naagin 4 has managed to be in the top 5 in the very first week. The show has always managed to be in the top and this is no surprise.

Nia plays the role of Brinda on the show and she had shared her excitement with Pinkvilla saying, “I am not playing Naagin. I am back to playing a vulnerable suit salwar clad girl, of a small town. The character Brinda is simple. Before that, I have played stylist characters, but this is rather different.” However, clearly, that's not true. About finally agreeing to the show, Nia revealed, “Honestly, Naagin is a brand today. Kudos to Ekta Kapoor and the last three seasons which has done so well. nailed it. For me, it is a brand.”

Naagin has always been a source of troll for many. About the same, she laughed off, “Now coming to trolls, I wouldn’t lie that I didn’t laugh at Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan or anyone and tell them and they used to laugh as well. So where will you find a job where you can laugh so much, enjoying it and come back home. I understand the repercussions, I understand it gets funny at times, but if it gets TRPs and other makers are following suit then why not?”

Credits :Instagram

