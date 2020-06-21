Naagin 4 PROMO: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma & Vijayendra all set to return with the poisonous game of fate

We came across a promo of Naagin 4 and now, we can see the excitement of all the Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, and Vijayendra Kumeria shoot up. Check out the promo for yourself.

Naagin 4 featuring , Nia Sharma, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles has been in the news for a while now. However, as it turns out, despite all the reports about the show going off-air due to the lockdown, it will be receiving a proper send-off and will not end abruptly after all. It was in a quick chat with Pinkvilla that Vijayendra had told us how he saw this coming and while he is not surprised, they will be shooting the finale.

Later, Ekta Kapoor took to social media to make it official for the fans and ever since we have all been waiting to hear more about the upcoming season already. However, before Naagin 5 comes into action, it is important to witness what happens at the end of it all for the ongoing season and now, the channel has shared a teaser promo of sorts, indicating that the show is all set to return to the screens soon and well, it sure looks interesting by the glimpse of it.

Check out Naagin 4's promo here:

Vijayendra had told us earlier in an interview, "I got a call from the production house before the things were out in media and I thought it was nice of them to inform us otherwise there are times when we just read things in media first then you get shocked. They spoke to me and told me the reason that a show like Naagin cannot start from the middle again and get the same kind of attention. That is the reason which was given to us. Also, Ekta ma'am came on record and spoke about us; it was really sweet of her to do that given that the producers of her stature take the onus on herself and just clarify the picture."



