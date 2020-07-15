  1. Home
Naagin 4 PROMO: Shalaka and Brinda to have a HUGE face off; Dev in dilemma; fresh episode to air THIS week

The new promo for Naagin 4 is OUT. Shalaka and Brinda will be seen having a face off with Dev in dilemma. The show airs fresh episodes from July 18.
The new promo for Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, VIjayendra Kumeria in the lead role is OUT. The fresh episodes will be airing from July 18. The new promo hints at the impending face off between Shalaka (Rashami) and Brinda (Nia). While Brinda is hell-bent to know the mystery behind Shalaka's pendant, Shalaka has other plans. In this quest for revenge and drama, who will win? Well, that is exactly what has kept the audience waiting. 

The channel shared the video and wrote, "Pyaar, badla aur sach ki iss jung mein khulenge kayeen raaz jo badal denge Brinda aur Dev ki zindagi humesha ke liye! Hoga kayeen rahasyon ka pardafash #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel ke naye episodes mein, 18th July se, har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The supernatural drama was decided to end earlier than expected due to the lockdown situation. Ekta Kapoor had revealed that she will make sure the season meets a conclusive end and then will be followed by Naagin 5. For the fifth season, the makers have reportedly roped in Surbhi Chandna in the lead role along with Asha Negi. The show will go on air in August if everything goes right. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. 

Meanwhile, Rashami, Nia, Vijayendra have been making sure to enjoy the last few days of the shoot to the T. 

