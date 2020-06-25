Naagin 4: Rashami Desai aka Shalakha OPENS UP about the supernatural drama's finale; Says 'I'm super excited'

Rashami Desai entered Naagin 4 as Shalakha just some weeks before the lockdown was announced. Now, with the show being pulled off, the actress spilled the beans about Naaing 4's finale, and opened up about her excitement. Here's what she has to say.

If there's one show that everybody is eagerly waiting for, it has to be Naagin 4. We all know that Ekta Kapoor has decided to pull of the supernatural drama, but with a fantastic end. Not only this, but she has also announced the next installment, i.e. Naagin 5. While everyone is eager to know more about Naagin 5, right now the focus and curiosity are more about the Naagin 4 finale. Ardent viewers of the show are yearning to see how the secret of the lal tekri temple will be brought out.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev), and (Shalakha) in the lead roles. While Nia and Vijayendra have been a part of Naagin 4 since the beginning, Rashami joined the show just a few weeks before the lockdown was announced. While the actresses fans wanted to watch more of her as Shalakha aka Nayantara, unfortunately, the show had to be called-off abruptly. A few days ago, the promo of the Naagin 4 finale dropped in on social media, and it raised the excitement quotient all around.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai as Tapasya in Uttaran or Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak; Which character suits her better? COMMENT

Now, Rashami has finally spilled the beans about the Naagin 4 finale and shared about her feelings on the supernatural drama's end. Several media reports have it that the show would come to a proper and logical end after four or five episodes. Rashami said, 'I'm super excited for the show's finale.' However, the actress also revealed that she is not aware of the shooting date yet. She said, 'I'm not aware of how many days I will shoot for as the show as there are some creative changes going on.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Would you like to see Rashami Desai play a role in Naagin 5 also? Are you excited to know how Brinda, Shalakha, and Dev's story will come to an end? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 PROMO: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma & Vijayendra all set to return with the poisonous game of fate

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×