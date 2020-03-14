  1. Home
Naagin 4: Rashami Desai begins a NEW journey as Shalaka; Fans trend #Naagin4WithRashami to support her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
Fans cannot contain their excitement as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is all set to mark her entry in Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4. Take a look.
March 14, 2020
Ever since news of Rashami Desai joining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, her fans are yearning to see her in the 'icchadhari naagin' avatar. Now, the makers have added to the fans' excitement by sharing a new promo of the show, giving a glimpse of Rashami's role. The actress too took to her Twitter handle to make the big announcement of embarking on a new journey in the Naagin universe. She shared her look and wrote a sweet message for fans. 

Beginning a new venture into the mystical world of Naagin, Rashami asked fans to keep supporting and showering their love on her as they have done always. With Rashami's look finally being out, the actress's fan cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screen. To welcome her again on TV, Rashami's fans have started trending #Naagin4WithRashmi. Their desperation to see the beautiful actress in Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer is evident with their consistent efforts. They're leaving no stones unturned to show their love and support for the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant. 

Take a look at Rashami's announcement and fans tweets for her: 

For the unversed, Rashami will essay the role of a young girl named Shalaka. Naagin 4 is going to take a leap of one year to introduce Rashami's character. Now, not Brinda, but Shalaka will be shown as Dev's wife. She will be on a mission to ruin Brinda's happiness and get her away from Dev. Rashami's BTS moments from the sets have already created a lot of hype on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Rashami in the supernatural thriller? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

