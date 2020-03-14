Naagin 4: Rashami Desai begins a NEW journey as Shalaka; Fans trend #Naagin4WithRashami to support her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Fans cannot contain their excitement as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is all set to mark her entry in Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4. Take a look.

Ever since news of joining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, her fans are yearning to see her in the 'icchadhari naagin' avatar. Now, the makers have added to the fans' excitement by sharing a new promo of the show, giving a glimpse of Rashami's role. The actress too took to her Twitter handle to make the big announcement of embarking on a new journey in the Naagin universe. She shared her look and wrote a sweet message for fans.

Beginning a new venture into the mystical world of Naagin, Rashami asked fans to keep supporting and showering their love on her as they have done always. With Rashami's look finally being out, the actress's fan cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screen. To welcome her again on TV, Rashami's fans have started trending #Naagin4WithRashmi. Their desperation to see the beautiful actress in Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer is evident with their consistent efforts. They're leaving no stones unturned to show their love and support for the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Take a look at Rashami's announcement and fans tweets for her:

And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new & venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me & loved me as Tapasya as Shorvori & now I'm coming with a new side of me with Naagin4 Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all. #Naagin4WithRashmi pic.twitter.com/QR3ePA6Fay — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 14, 2020

Exclusive pics of queen as Naagin Are you all ready??#Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/u3qZNQP94H — (@RashmidesaiTeam) March 14, 2020

new promo of #RashamiDesai is just Spellbound....

My God @TheRashamiDesai is looking utter hot...

Legit Flawless!!!

Her eyes, expressions, In short everything is just so Perfect...

Damn I couldn't wait anymore for tomorrow and episode to come.#Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/i0pxLoRyBF — Muskan khan (@muskan1511) March 13, 2020

Retweet if you haven't watched a single episode of Naagin 4 but will start watching now for Rashami ! @ektarkapoor • @ColorsTV #Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/Tuzt3EFVjQ — (@vibzievv) March 14, 2020

Shalakha With Baa How Cute they are !!! Can't wait for tonight epi #Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/FOFnKwgNke — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) March 14, 2020

SHALAKHA ! This name sounds so Powerful !

Eagerly waiting for 8 pm!

Going to watch Naagin for d very first time because of my Queen. @TheRashamiDesai#Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/wHt6R96pAU — Sanjana (@Rashobaby12) March 14, 2020

Old me : Yrr... ye Naagin kaun dekhta hoga.. New me : Naagin is my favourite serial ! And the credit goes to @TheRashamiDesai !#Naagin4WithRashami — (@ShrutikaSD) March 14, 2020

This is my favourite edit of Rashami as Shalakha in Naagin4!! Her eyes!! @TheRashamiDesai plz bite meeee!!#Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/LztXEAACGQ — Surfer (@surfer1847) March 14, 2020

For the unversed, Rashami will essay the role of a young girl named Shalaka. Naagin 4 is going to take a leap of one year to introduce Rashami's character. Now, not Brinda, but Shalaka will be shown as Dev's wife. She will be on a mission to ruin Brinda's happiness and get her away from Dev. Rashami's BTS moments from the sets have already created a lot of hype on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Rashami in the supernatural thriller? Let us know in the comment section below.

