Naagin 4: Rashami Desai gets emotional on LAST day of shoot; Nia Sharma & Vijayendra share heartfelt messages

Rashami Desai has finally wrapped her shoot for Naagin 4. Her co-stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria bid her adieu in the most heartwarming way. Read on to know more.

When joined Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, the excitement of her fans was at the peak. Rashami entered the show disguised Shalakha, Dev's (Vijayendra Kumeria) second wife, and got into loggerheads with Brinda (Nia Sharma). While it was merely some time that Rashami had spread her magic in Naagin 4, the lockdown was announced. Later, it was revealed by the makers that they are soon going to put end to Naagin 4 and make way for Naagin 5.

All fans of Naagin 4 are yearning to see the show's 'grand' final episode, Rashami Desai recently bid adieu to the cast and team. It was the actress's last day of shoot on Naagin 4, and like we all expected she got emotional. Rashami's stint on Naagin 4 has been a short one, but she managed to make many heads turn, and form a good rapport with her co-stars. Rashami took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her last day Naagin 4 shoot, wherein we can see her getting teary-eyed as she gives a 'goodbye' speech.'

Rashami was said that she is very grateful to Naagin 4's team (cast and crew) and she feels the second innings of her career have begun from here. Nia shared Rashami's posts on her social media handle and wrote, 'Had a short sweet one with you Rashami.' Vijayendra Kumeria also penned a heartwarming message as he bid Rashami goodbye, and wrote, 'For whatever short time we worked together, it was a lovely experience. Lots of love and luck to you.'

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress replied to Vijayendra's sweet gesture and wrote, 'Thank you. This short time was very impactful and got to know how awesome and funny you are. I really feel comfortable beautiful human. See you soon.'

Further, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist, shared some moments from her vanity room and said that she is going to miss her quality time there. She also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for loving and supporting her always and said that she is eager to achieve more beautiful things in her life.

Take a look at Rashami Desai's last day shoot on Naagin 4 here:

Meanwhile, popular Naagin's of the previous seasons, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan joined the team of Naagin 4 for a fantastic end. Are you excited to watch Naagin 4 finale episode and premiere of Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

