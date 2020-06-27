Naagin 4: Rashami Desai shares a video from the sets as she gets her makeup done; Says 'It is good to be back'

Rashami Desai has resumed shooting for the finale episodes of Naagin 4 and the actress is just excited as all of her fans. Check out the video she shared right here.

and other cast members of Naagin 4 have resumed the shoot in light of the permission granted by the film association. While there are a lot of precautions being taken by everyone on the sets, there sure is a sense of excitement from the fans and of the actors themselves as they go back on the sets after such a long break. Nia Sharma too, had shared some photos from the sets of the show and that left fans excited to see what does it have in store.

And now, Rashami too, shared a video on social media as the actress is getting ready for the shot. What does have our attention is how the team is all covered up and is wearing everything they must before going any close to a person. The actress also went on to mention how it feels so good to be back as they resume shooting and that in turn, has the fans excited to see what do they have in store ahead. Since the show is going to end soon in order to make way for Naagin 5, the shoot is all the more special for everyone.

Check out Rashami Desai's video here:

Meanwhile, in an interview yesterday, Rashami spoke to us about resuming the shoot and how she feels about it. She told us, “My audience of the show are already excited and I am very happy with the way they are welcoming me. Unfortunately, my part is going to be very less, but very much meaningful. So, yes, I am very happy and excited to resume the shoot but at the same time with excitement, I am scared as well. Definitely, it won’t be a friendly environment anymore. We all have to take precautions for each other’s lives and we have to also think about ourselves. It is a mixed feeling. But, at the end of the day, I am at peace that we will resume work.”

