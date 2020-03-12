Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's character details in Nia Sharma starrer supernatural drama REVEALED; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how Rashami Desai will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4. Read on to know about her character.

Ever since the news of joining Naagin 4 has surfaced, the actress's fans are going berserk to see her on the small screen again. Pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 13 finalist from the sets of the supernatural show have been doing rounds on social media, and fans cannot keep calm. Now to increase the fans' excitement, we've got you some news about Rashami's character in Naagin 4. While there were rumours that Rashami will replace Jasmin Bhasin and take over Nayantara's role in the show. It looks like there's more to it.

The latest reports suggest that Rashami will not enter as Nayantara. Yes, you read that right! The beautiful actress will be seen portraying the role of a modern young girl named, Shalaka. She will enter the Parikh house with a mission. However, if you think she is not Nayantara, then you're wrong. Rashami aka Shalaka will show attitude and mannerisms mirroring that of Nayanthara, and her identity will get revealed gradually to everyone. A source revealed to report in a leading entertainment portal, 'Shalaka will have a hatred towards Brinda (Nia Sharma) just like Nayanthara and will want to send her out of Dev’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) life.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai dancing on 'Rang Barse' on the sets of Naagin 4 cannot be missed; Watch Video

With Shalaka entering Brinda, the plot is going to get much more interesting and twisting. It would be interesting to see if Brinda will be able to fight both Vishakha and Shalaka alone. There are also rumours that Aalisha Panwar will join the Naagin 4 cast soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Shalaka aka Rashami Desai in Naagin 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to join Nia Sharma's show? Find Out

Credits :IWM Buzz

Read More