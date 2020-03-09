Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's FIRST LOOK from Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama is OUT; Watch Video

has been making headlines ever since she came out from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Since the past few days, rumours were doing rounds that Rashami Desai has been approached for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. Yes, speculations were rife that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will step into Jasmin Bhasin's shoes and play the role of Nayantara. While there had been no confirmations about the same, media reports claimed that actress had already kick-started shooting for the show.

Now, we have a big and sweet surprise for all Rashami Desai fans as it is confirmed that the pretty face is now a part of Naagin 4. Not only this, but Rashami's first look from the supernatural thriller is also out.Yes, you read that right! Rashami's very first look from Naagin 4 has already surfaced on the internet and is spreading like wildfire. In a BTS video that has been doing rounds on social media, Rashami is seen dressed in white salwar-kaamez along with a printed red duppata that only adds to her overall charm and charisma. Here, she is seen talking to an elderly woman. It looks like a scene from the upcoming Holi sequence on the show. Apparently, Rashami's entry will be shown in the coming episode.