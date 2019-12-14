Naagin 4 Review: Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma establish their character traits crystal clear

Naagin 4 First Episode Review: Naagin 4 featuring Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles has finally kickstarted from December 14, 2019. Read further to know our first impression about the supernatural show.

The much - awaited fourth season of Naagin is here and yes, it definitely had a smashing start! Well, of course, the story is about taking revenge from the evil ones but the audiences will love it as the twists and turns are fresh and full of suspense. Shaleen Bhanot as Keshav does his cameo part well. Sayantani’s character as Maanyata is brave and is ready to face challenges and even defy God when it comes to fighting for love.

Sikander Tikekar, Geetanjali Tikekar and others aptly portray their roles as villains. However, the lapse of 25 years seems to have brought some change in their characters. It is somehow surprising that the main villain (Geetanjali) who destroyed an entire family for power and money, is now concerned about saving her son Dev (played by Vijay Kumeria) from Naagins and fateful curses. The best entry is made by Jasmin Bhasin aka Nayantara who looks ravishing in an all - white outfit.

She aptly plays the role of an Icchadhari Naagin who is hell – bent on taking revenge from those who wronged her mother. Next comes, Nia Sharma aka Brinda who is a part of the Parekh family. However, not much about her character has been revealed yet. Nia amazingly portrays the role of a naive and innocent girl who cares about literally everyone in the family.

Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev is intriguing but just like Nia, the makers haven’t thrown light into his character yet. As a whole, the storyline of Naagin 4 seems to be amazing. However, there have been certain repetitions like the background song ‘Tere Sang Pyaar’ from 1976 movie 'Nagin' which has been played in almost every season of Naagin. Moreover, the drowning scene of Maanyata (Sayantani) and the baby seemed a bit staged rather than being natural. Well, definitely it’s a supernatural show but we feel that the makers could have avoided displaying the secrets related to the ‘Laal Tikri Mandir’ and the ‘Ashlesha Nakshatra’ in the very first episode.-

