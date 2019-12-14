Naagin 4 Review: Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma establish their character traits crystal clear
The much - awaited fourth season of Naagin is here and yes, it definitely had a smashing start! Well, of course, the story is about taking revenge from the evil ones but the audiences will love it as the twists and turns are fresh and full of suspense. Shaleen Bhanot as Keshav does his cameo part well. Sayantani’s character as Maanyata is brave and is ready to face challenges and even defy God when it comes to fighting for love.
Sikander Tikekar, Geetanjali Tikekar and others aptly portray their roles as villains. However, the lapse of 25 years seems to have brought some change in their characters. It is somehow surprising that the main villain (Geetanjali) who destroyed an entire family for power and money, is now concerned about saving her son Dev (played by Vijay Kumeria) from Naagins and fateful curses. The best entry is made by Jasmin Bhasin aka Nayantara who looks ravishing in an all - white outfit.
She aptly plays the role of an Icchadhari Naagin who is hell – bent on taking revenge from those who wronged her mother. Next comes, Nia Sharma aka Brinda who is a part of the Parekh family. However, not much about her character has been revealed yet. Nia amazingly portrays the role of a naive and innocent girl who cares about literally everyone in the family.
Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev is intriguing but just like Nia, the makers haven’t thrown light into his character yet. As a whole, the storyline of Naagin 4 seems to be amazing. However, there have been certain repetitions like the background song ‘Tere Sang Pyaar’ from 1976 movie 'Nagin' which has been played in almost every season of Naagin. Moreover, the drowning scene of Maanyata (Sayantani) and the baby seemed a bit staged rather than being natural. Well, definitely it’s a supernatural show but we feel that the makers could have avoided displaying the secrets related to the ‘Laal Tikri Mandir’ and the ‘Ashlesha Nakshatra’ in the very first episode.-
Comments
Very lame story and unnecessary characters.
The new nagins are just not the right fit at all... what was Ekta thinking casting these 2?
Naagins r very boring and their acting for this roll r very bad
The naagins of 1,2,and 3 were soo better
Naagin 3 was pathetic. So ekata kapoor made a good decision taking entire new cast. Stayani ghosh is stunning
No one going to see this season...bad character.
Jasmin is not looking like naagin she's not sexy and gorgeous and her acting is so boring no face no personality super floph season sayantani looking good opposite jasmin her face is looking like a cat no lisping no attitude showing on her face at all
Why you guys being all rude to the characters. They have just started acting amd will eventually get better as well as the show so stop hating because you never know how interesting the show gets! They are trying their best to impress us and we should be grateful, not hating on them!!!
Very very boring..pls change the cast..
good episode
I think characters very bad very bored
All these negative comments need to stop as the show has just started, so just keep watching and keep your mouths shut. Thank You!
The story is osm butt personally I don't like the star cast & graphics work. It is not as good as previous season. And Jasmin is not fit in the role Nayantara.
I like jasmin's voice so unique and loved this character.Haters go to hell
It's a good start. Characters are all on point. Those are idiots demanding old star cast
