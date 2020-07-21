  1. Home
Naagin 4’s Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria wish luck to Kunal Singh as he announces his exit from the show

As Kunal Singh quits Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, his co-stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria has showered best wished on the actor.
Naagin 4’s Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria wish luck to Kunal Singh as he announces his exit from the showNaagin 4’s Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria wish luck to Kunal Singh as he announces his exit from the show
Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel aka Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead, has been making the headlines ever since it has resumed the shooting post the COVID 19 lockdown. To note, the team is shooting for the climax of the supernatural drama which is expected to pull its curtains down soon. Amid this, Kunal Singh, who plays the role of Manas Parekh in the show, has announced his exit from Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

The young actor took to Instagram to make the announced and expressed his gratitude towards the team and the makers. “I would like all of you to know that working alongside you was very rewarding. It makes me wish that I had the chance to work with you more. Words are not enough to express my gratitude but I pray that one day our paths can cross again in future... I love you all and miss you really much. Big thank you to the entire team of #naagin4,” Kunal wrote as he shared a heartwarming post on social media.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While his fans must be heartbroken with the news, Kunal’s co-stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria wished him luck. Nia re-shared Kunal’s post and wrote, “Good luckkk Kunal”. On the other hand, Vijayendra commented on post, saying “All the best.. stay blessed.”

Meanwhile, the team of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has begun shooting for the show lately and is taking necessary precautions in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak.

