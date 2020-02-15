Naagin 4: Sanjay Gagnani of Kundali Bhagya fame to enter Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria starrer; DEETS inside

Sanjay Gagnani who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to make an entry into Nia Sharma - Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Naagin 4. Read further for more details.

If there is one show which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Naagin 4. The supernatural show backed by Ekta Kapoor has been a huge success ever since the first season and has also been able to make a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. The current season features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Season 3’s was also roped into the show few days back.

Now, if media reports are to be believed, another actor is going to make an entry into the supernatural drama. Sanjay Gagnani who is currently winning accolades for his stellar performance in another show Kundali Bhagya, is all set to enter the Nia Sharma – Vijayendra Kumeria starrer soon. He will be reportedly playing a negative character in Naagin 4 and is going to be paired up opposite Himani Sahni who portrays the role of Lilly in the show.

However, no official confirmation has been made by Sanjay on the same. Interestingly, the actor plays a negative role in Kundali Bhagya too. He has been praised a lot for his outstanding performance as Prithvi in the show that features Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles. Talking about Naagin 4, the show recently made headlines again when one of its lead actresses, Jasmin Bhasin confirmed about her exit from the same. She has reportedly shot for her last episode too. If media reports are to be believed, Jasmin was not satisfied with the way her track was being showcased.

