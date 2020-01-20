Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda and Dev to get married; BTS picture of the couple goes viral

Naagin 4 starring Nai Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin is doing amazingly well and the TRP reports are the proof of the same. Read on to know that latest spoiler right here.

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer have been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with its interesting twists and turns. It’s the fourth installment of the popular supernatural drama recently showcased the highly anticipated union of Manyata and her daughter Brinda. Yes, you read it right! Even after Nayantara's attempt to kill her, Manyata learned about Brinda and they even did a MahaTandav as well. We also saw how Brinda and Dev had fallen for each other. And soon, we will witness their wedding as well. Brinda will part ways from Rajat and get married to Dev.

As we mentioned earlier, Manyata will try her best to unite Brinda and Dev and she will be successful in it. And now, BTS picture of the actors Nia Sharma and Vijay Kumeria from their wedding sequence is now doing rounds on the internet.

Check out the BTS picture right here:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More