Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda and Dev to tie the knot again; Will Shalakha aka Nayantara take revenge?

Naagin 4 is soon going to bid adieu to the fans, and fans are curious to know how the supernatural drama will end. Moreover, the eye-catching promo of the show has added to everyone's desire to know if the 'big secrets' of the lal tekri temple will be revealed or not. While fans have been yearning to watch Naagin 4, the lead cast Nia Sharma (Brinda), Rashami Desai (Shalakha aka Nayantara) and Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) are sharing fun-loving BTS moments from the sets.

Now, we've got our hands on an interesting piece of information, which will leave all BrinDev fans excited. Well, as per reports, Brinda and Dev are going to reunite, and become husband-wife again. Yes, you read that right! Brinda and Dev will tie the knot again, leaving Shalakha angered. Dev who had exchanged wedding vows with Shalaka after Brinda had gone missing, will again go back to her and become her dotting husband. Brinda will get to know about Dev's big secret and will understand that he is not an evil man, as she thought him to be.

The duo will clear all misunderstanding between them, and love will blossom again. Brinda and Dev will get married again, and the show will end on a happy note for them. However, it would be interesting to see how Shalakha aka Nayantara reacts to this betrayal by Dev and Brinda. Will she gulp it down and accept her fate? Or will she take revenge from the two? Will Brinda and Dev have a happily ever after or Shalakha will play her plan and ruin that for them?

Nia took to her Instagram handle to share pictures dressed up as a beautiful bride, hinting towards the storyline. The new episodes of Naagin 4 will go on air from July 18 (2020). Are you excited to know how Naagin 4 comes to an end? What are your thoughts on this upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.