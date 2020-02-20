Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda and Rajat's dance performance on Mahashivratri to leave Dev aghast

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Vishhaka will again play her evil tricks to crack up Dev and Brinda's relationship. Here's what will happen.

Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) starrer Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 has been keeping the audiences glued with intriguing twists The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since it kick-started. Well, after Nayanatara aka Jasmin Bhasin's exit and Vishakha's entry, the show has taken an unexpected turn. Now, the makers have planned to bring back another actor, to introduce more nail-biting drama. We're talking about Bathla, who essayed the role of Brinda’s fiancé Rajat.

Yes, Ankit is soon going to return for making Brinda and Dev's life more enticing. In the upcoming episodes, the Parikh family will organize a function to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. During this celebration, Dadi will put in all efforts to bring Dev and Brinda to close to each other. A Garba and Dandiya competition will take place, where the newlyweds will perform together. But, the story will take a turn, when Rajat will make a grand re-entry in a bid to get her ladylove Brinda back.

He will approach Brinda and ask her for a dance, to which she will instantly and happily agree. Both, Brinda and Rajat get cozy as they groove together. Their intimate dance leaves Dev irked, and he loses his cool. Dev gets extremely hurt with Brinda's act and decides to leave the premises. Well, if you're thinking that Brinda is going to get back to Rajat, you're mistaken. The person dancing with Brinda is not her, but it is Vishakha disguised as Brinda. Yes, Vish has again taken Brinda's avatar to create a crack between Dev and her relationship.

It would now be interesting to watch if Vish gets successful in her plan of breaking Dev and Brinda's relationship. What new drama will Rajat's entry add in the already intriguing plot? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

