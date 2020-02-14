Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda cooks first meal for the Parikh family; Dev reveals about Vishakha's plans

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will fulfill the first 'rasoi' ritual at the Parikh family. Here's what Vishakha will do.

Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and starrer supernatural thriller Naagin 4, is dishing out some really interesting episodes. While Brinda has taken her first revenge from the Parikh family by killing Madhav, looks like her she is now ready to perform her duties as a 'sanskaari bahu'. Yes, you read that right! In the upcoming episodes, Brinda will be seen cooking her first meal for the entire Parikh family and complete the 'rasoi rasam.' She will then serve it to everyone lovingly.

Brinda asks Dadi to take the first bite, as she is the elder of the house and wants to know her review first. While Dadi is happy by all this, she notices Brinda's neck and asks her about the necklace. She questions her as to why she not wearing the necklace she had given. Yes, this is that very necklace that Dev gave to Vishakha, who was disguised as Brinda and she refused to take it. Brinda goes on to tell Dadi that she has not received it from Dev yet. Upon hearing this, Dev gets shocked and then realises that something is fishy.

While Brinda carefully handles the situation in front of Dadi, Dev later reveals about Vishakha's plans to Brinda. He tells her that Vishakha had taken her avatar and fooled him. Upon learning all this, Brinda fumes in anger and bursts out at Vishakha. However, Vish tackles the situation skillfully and tries to influence Brinda. She reveals that Dev she did not find it as important, and Dev was also being rude to her. Thus, she tries to create a rift between Brinda and Dev.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Brinda get to know about Vishakha's evil plans? What will Vishakha's next plan be? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

