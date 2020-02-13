Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda cries as she cannot find Manyata; Will she learn about Vishakha's truth?

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will struggle to find her mother Manyata. Here's what will happen.

Ever since the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 kick-started, it has been creating buzz every single day. The show stars Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles and has been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with its interesting twists and turns. In the last episode, we saw how Brinda took her first revenge and killed Parikh family's son Madhav. On the other hand, Vishakha is seen helping Brinda to get things normal and find her mother Manyata, but she has an evil plan in her mind.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Brinda will come near the the temple where Manyata has been trapped with the of her magical 'Om' locket. She will get to hear her mom's sobbing, but will struggle to find her exact location. She will try her level best, but will not be able to find Manyata and rescue her. Brinda will breakdown into tears due to her failure. Brinda will have to give an 'angipariksha' to solve the mystery and get her mother out of danger.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani look resplendent as they twin in red sarees; View Pics

For the unversed, it is Vishakha who has trapped Manyata as she wants to find out the about the temple and the secret of the temple. However, Brinda is unaware of all this, and thinks that Vish is there to help her reach Manyata. Now, it would be interesting to see if Brinda will be able to figure out a way to save Manyata or not? Will she learn about Vishakha's evil plans? Only time will tell. Until then, keep reading this space for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Madhav returns from death bed leaving Brinda shocked; Here's the truth

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More