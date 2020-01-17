Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to fall in love with Dev; Manyata to help them

Naagin 4 is gearing up for more twists and turns with Manyata and Brinda reuniting. Read on to know the latest spoiler right here.

Naagin 4 is gearing for more twists and turns. As we reported earlier that Brinda and Manyata will finally meet. We also saw how Nayantara tried to kill Brinda after learning that she is the actual daughter and not, however, she was saved. Manyata has been on a hunt to find her real daughter as she wants to avenge the Parikhs. We will soon a Naagin Maha Tandav dance that Manyata and Brinda will do to appease Lord Shiva.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Nayantara will be sidelined as Manyata and Brinda will bond. Brinda and Rajat will soon part ways and she will fall in love with Dev as they are destined to be together. Her mother Manyata will unite them. How will Nayantara react to this? Only time will tell.

Credits :Pinkvilla

