Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda falls for Dev as he expresses his love for her

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists. The show has been dishing out some really interesting episodes off late. Be it Jasmin Bhasin's fierce act as Nayantara or Nia Sharma as Brinda, the plot manages to keep us glued to our screens. The last few episodes saw Dev express his love for Brinda. After repeated attempts, he is finally able to move Brinda's heart.

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 4, Brinda will be seen turning lovesick for Dev. Brinda is losing her heart over Dev but she tries to hide her feelings. While most of us were thinking that Nayantara was killed by the Parikh brothers, perhaps she is alive. In fact, she is held captive by Vishakha behind a tall wall in the temple. Brinda reaches the temple and notices her shadow but fails to recognise that it is her sister's.

While there's so much going on with Brinda, she tries to evade her feelings for Dev but his continued efforts melt her heart. Today's episode will see Dev get drunk speak out his heart to Brinda while Brinda wouldn't be able to pull back herself seeing in such as state as he confesses his love for her.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

