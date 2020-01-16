Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda finally meets her real mother Manyata

Naagin 4 is one of the popular TV shows and the soaring TRPs are proof of the same. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Naagin 4 is gearing up for the most awaited twist as Manyata will finally meet her real daughter Brinda. For the unversed, Nayantara is not Manyata's daughter as Brinda and the latter were swapped earlier. Nayantara learned about Brinda being Manyata's real daughter and that's why she tried to even kill Brinda. Even Brinda's father got to know. Nayantara locked Brinda and Dev and has a new plan to kill her. We also saw how Manyata is still searching for her real daughter as she wants to avenge the Parikhs.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Brinda and Manyata will finally come face to face. The viewers will get to see Manyata and Brinda's MahaTandav to impress Lord Shiva as well. It will be interesting to see how Manyata and Brinda, the mother and the daughter duo will avenge and how Nayantara will react to their reunion. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

