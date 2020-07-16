Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda frames Vishakha in Mili's murder; Shalakha attempts to ruin BrinDev's bond

The finale episodes of Naagin 4 are going to be quite intense as Brinda (Nia Sharma) and Shalakha (Rashami Desai) are going to battle it out to win over Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria). Here's how the supernatural drama will move forward.

Naagin 4 is one of the most-awaited shows on Indian Television right now, and as the date of the show's new episode telecast is nearing, the curiosity around is increasing. The show starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), (Shalakha aka Nayantara), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev), and (Vishakha) is in its final leg and will reveal some big secrets before bidding adieu to fans. While everyone is intrigued by what will happen further in the supernatural drama, we've got some information relating to the storyline that will only make you yearn to watch Naagin 4 on 18 July, i.e. two days from now.

The plot will only get interesting as Brinda and Shalakha aka Nayantara will get at loggerheads with each other. It will so happen that a mysterious character Mili (played by Paree Pande) will bid goodbye to the world. Mili will be killed, and Brinda will be accused of Mili's murder. Are you wondering how Brinda will be blamed for Mili's death? Well, Brinda will reach the crime spot in search of a missing locket, and at the same time, Vishakha will come at that point. Vishakha will find the locket, and in an attempt to put Brinda in trouble, she will record her video Brinda at the crime spot.

However, Brinda being the smart one, will notice Vishakha's presence there and question her. The two will get into a heated argument, and while as they fight, Dev, Shalakha, and other members of the Parikh family will also come at the spot along with the police. Here, Brinda will play a clever game, and frame Vishakha for Mili's murder. Brinda will snatch the locket from Vishakha and hand it over to the police as evidence. Though Vishakha will try to prove that she is innocent and has not killed Mili, police will arrest her and put her behind the bars based on the evidence they collected on the crime spot for her.

The police will order Dev and Brinda to stay behind at the crime spot for further investigation. While Dev convinces other members to head back home, Shalakha will try to stay there. Dev and Brinda will have an intense eye moment, and the former will develop a soft corner for her. Shalakha will be enraged by all BrinDev's bond and will attempt to ruin it. She will attempt to create chaos between Dev and Brinda.

Are you excited to watch what happens in Dev, Brinda, Vishakha, and Shalakha aka Nayantara's life? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

