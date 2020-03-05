Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda left aghast as Dev saves Vishakha from goons? Here's Why

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Vishakha will again play an evil plan to create a rift between Brinda and Dev. Here's what will happen.

Colors TV's popular supernatural drama Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and has been rolling out some interesting twists and turns. We earlier told you that Dev's mother will plan to kill Brinda by some goons in the factory. However, Brinda will turn her naagin mode on, and turn into an 'icchadhari naagin' to fight them back. The goons will be left shocked to see Brinda take the serpent avatar. But the major shock will be witnessed when Vishakha will enter the place to help Brinda. While Brinda gives them a tough competition, Vishakha will get seriously injured. Yes, you read that right! Vishakha's life will get in danger.

Upon seeing Vishakha bleeding and crying in pain, Dev will rush towards her. He will pick her in his arms and run to save her life. But Dev's concern towards Vish will leave Brinda aghast. Wondering why? Well, Brinda will doubt Vishakha's intentions as she will finally get hints that Vishakha is trying to create a rift between her and Dev. And Brinda's doubts are right as Vishakha has plans to separated #BirnDev. If you're thinking Vishakha is hurt, you're wrong. All this hurt drama was Vish's evil plans. She is trying to get close to Dev and develop a soft corner for her in his heart. She is doing whatever she can to make Dev believe that she is better than Brinda.

Now that Brinda has started suspecting Vishakha, it would be interesting to see if Vish's truth will be exposed in front of the Parikh family or not. Will Vishakha's plan be successful? Will Dev drift apart from Brinda and get close to Vish? Will Brinda find out Vish's ugly plans? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

