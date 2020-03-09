Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda plans to revenge from Parikh family for Manyata's death and KILLS Dev's brother

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will show her evil side and plan a revenge against the Parikhs. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and brought about a shocking twist in the storyline. In the latest episode, we saw that Brinda and Nayanatra's mother Naagin Manyata was brutally killed by Vishakha. However, Vish did not kill Manyata as herself but disguised as Dev to take Manyata's life. Upon seeing Manyata's dead body, Brinda was left utterly shocked and broke down in unstoppable tears. She thought that Dev has killed her mother. While the entire Parikh family celebrates Holi, Brinda disappears to cremate Manyata's body.

On the other hand, Vishakha tries to create a rift between Dev and Brinda. She manipulates Dev and tells him that Brinda was palling to ruin him by selling his part of the factory. Not only this but, Vish also tells the Parikh family that Brinda has run off with Rajat. Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will get to see the never-seen-before avatar of Brinda. After Manyata's death, Brinda will turn her evil mode on and will seek revenge from the Parikh family for taking Manyata's life.

Brinda will declare war against the people who have killed Manyata and destroyed her life. She will train herself in learning all the tactics of fighting and becoming a powerful icchadhari naagin. To bring justice to her lost mother and sister, Brinda will take the avatar of Nayantara. Brinda will take an oath that she will fulfill Nayantara's dream of avenging Mayanta's brutal state. Later, she will walk into the jungle and bump into Dev's brother. Upon seeing him, she will get extremely infuriated and get into her naagin mode. In a fit of anger, she will kill Dev's brother.



It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Brinda learn about Vishakha's truth? Will Dev understand that Vishkaha is just manipulating him? What will happen when Dev will get to know about his brother's death? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

