Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to REVEAL Vishakha's lies to Dev and the Parikh family

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will learn about Vishakha's lies. Here's what will happen next.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 has been faring well on the TRP charts. The show stars Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles. Soon, Bigg Boss 13 contestant will also be a part of the show, in fact, the actress has already kick-started shooting for the same. With interesting twists and turns, the supernatural thriller is keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episodes, the drama is only going to intensify.

If you're an ardent viewer of Naagin 4, you might know how Vishakha is trying to fuel Dev and Brinda's relationship. She is making up stories to turn Dev and the entire Parikh family against Brinda. We told you how Brinda will tell the Parikh's that Brinda has run away with her beau Rajat and is planning to sell the factory. While they believed in Vishakha's statement and started thinking negatively about Brinda, but the truth will soon be revealed.

In the forthcoming track, it will so happen that Brinda will return to the Parikh house after the Holika Dahan pooja is over, wherein Dev will confront her. Here, Dev and the Parikh family will tell that Vish has revealed her evil plans to them. This will leave Brinda utterly shocked and she will then learn about Vish's lies. However, she will not keep mum. Brinda will reveal about Vishakha's lies in front of Dev and the Parikh family.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. How will Dev react to Brinda's revelations? What will Vishakha do next? Will Holi bring in some new drama in #BrinDev's life? Let us know in the comment section below.

