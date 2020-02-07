Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda’s real identity to get REVEALED before Madhav; Will he be able to save himself?

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Madhav will learn about Brinda's real identity and run to save his life. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's super natural drama Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijay Kumeria and is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. The show has been breaking TRP records with its nail-biting twists and turns. We earlier told you that Brinda will be on a mission to destroy the Parikh family. She will also set her target and attack Madhav by getting him in a deserted jungle. Until now, not many are aware of Brinda's real identity of being the ichhadhari naagin. But, it will soon get revealed.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Madhav in a bid to save himself, Madhav will try to harm Swara, Brinda’s adoptive mother. He will hold her at gunpoint and demand that should be left in order to save Brinda's life. He also plans to kill Brinda if she does not allow him to run away. Amidst all this drama, Madhav will get to know Birnda's actual identity that she is a Naagin.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Brinda bows down before Madhav for Swara's life or will she avenge him. On the other hands, Vishakha will try to kill Nayantara. She will reveal that she has waited many years to get the naagmani and will not let anyone take over it. She will also tell Nayantara that she is of no use to her now, and she thus it makes no sense to keep her alive.

It would be interesting to see how things unfold further. Well, surely a lot of drama is there for us ahead, but until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

