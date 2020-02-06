Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda takes her revenge and attacks Madhav from Parikh family; WATCH

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will be seen taking her first revenge. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijay Kumeria has been enticing the audience since the day of its release. With intriguing turns in the plot-line, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hook the viewers. Now, in the upcoming sequences, the story going to be weaved with several dramatic moments to take the entertain quotient a level higher. With Brinda and Dev's marriage, some new shocking revelations will be made and she will be eyeing on her first target.

Yes, in the upcoming episode, Brinda will be seen on a mission to destroy the Parikh family and fulfill the oath she took give justice to Manyata. The Icchadhari Naagin will be all set to take her revenge and will plot for the same. She will decided her very first target and it will be none other than Madhav. Yes, Brinda will be determined to kill Madhav as she find the right opportunity to attack him in her venomous avatar. The two will get into a deadly fight, wherein Brinda will take Madhav to a deserted jungle. She will drag Madhav and attempt to kill him. For the unversed, Madhav is one of the six killers who murdered Keshav.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Brinda will actually kill Madhva or merely injure him? Who do you think will be Birnda's next target form the Parikh family? What will happen next? Are you enjoying the revenge drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

