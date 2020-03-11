Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda thinks Vishakha killed Manyata; Dev and Brinda get into a spat

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will suspect Vishakha's evil plans. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and has been dishing out some interesting episodes off late. In the latest episode, we saw how Vishakha brutally killed Manyata. However, with her evil plans, she made Brinda believe that Dev and the Parikh family are the real culprits. Manyata's untimely death has left Brinda devastated and she is now aiming to ruin everyone's life, who is behind Manyata's murder. She has decided to make use of all her evil powers and destroy lives. We also told you that she will kill one of Dev's brothers in a fit of anger.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Dev and Brinda will get into a heated argument with each other. It will so happen that Brinda will ditch Holika Dahan at the Parikh house to cremate Manyata's body. Vishakha will take advantage of the situation and will fuel Dev and his family against Brinda. Later, when Brinda comes back home, Dev will confront her and shout on her for not being present during the auspicious Holi pooja. While Brinda is already aghast with the Parikh family for Manyata's murder, Dev's concern will leave her shocked.

Dev will ask Brinda about her whereabouts during the Holi pooja and will tell her that everyone was waiting for her. Upon hearing this, Brinda will start realizing that Dev has not killed her mother. She will feel that the Parikh family is not involved in Mayanta's murder. If not them, then Brinda will think that it can be none other than Vishakha. Yes, Brinda will suspect Vishahkha for her mother's death. She will keep a keen eye on Vish and tap her doings.

Now, it would interesting to see if Brinda will be able to find out Vishakha's evil plans? Will she get to know that Vish is here only to get hold of the naagmani, and that is why is hurting everyone who is coming in her way? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. ASLO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda plans to revenge from Parikh family for Manyata's death and KILLS Dev's brother

Credits :Pinkvilla

