Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to trap Dev and take revenge on the Parikh family

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Naagin 4 is gearing up for an interesting twist. Brinda will trap Dev and plan a revenge on Parikhs.

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer supernatural drama Naagin 4 is high on drama. For the unversed, we saw the reunion of Manyata and Brinda. Manyata (played by Sayantani Ghosh) learned that Brinda is her real daughter. She already knew that Nayantara is not her daughter and she was on a hunt to find her real daughter was on. Nayantara was even trying to kill Brinda, however, she failed and Manyata and Brinda finally met each other and they will create a plan to bring down the Parikhs.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Dev and Nayantara's wedding won't take place and Brinda will make sure to be the bride. Brinda will take the bride's place and get married to Dev. No one will be aware of it and post the same, Brinda will take revenge on Parikhs.

Check out the recap of the show right below.

How will Vrushali and Nayanatara will react to the same? Only time will tell.

