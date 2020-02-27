Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda tries to hurt Dev's sister Lily as she sees her turn into an icchadhari naagin

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Dev's sister Lily will get to know Brinda's truth. Here's what will happen next.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) in the lead roles has been enticing the audiences ever since it began its journey on TV in December last year. Each episode comes with a set of new twists and turns, and how the suspense is unfolding, is keeping everyone glued to the screens. While the viewers know that Brinda is a Naagin in real, the Parikh family isn't aware of her truth. They don't even know the actual reason of Brinda's decision to tie the knot with Dev.

But, it looks like now Brinda will not be able to hide her real identity from the family for long. In the upcoming episodes, Dev's sister will learn about Brinda being a serpent and be left utterly shocked. Yes, while Brinda will be in the kitchen area, she will lose control of her superpowers and slowly turn into an 'icchadhari naagin.' Lily will be witnessing Brinda's shocking transformation, and be stunned. Lily will get scared and run towards the living room, to reveal Brinda's truth to everyone else. However, Brinda will catch hold of her and ask her to be tight-lipped. She will shut her mouth and try to harm her. Not only this, but Brinda will also warn her of not spilling the beans in front of the family.

Well, while Brinda is dealing with her naagin avatar, Vishakha will play her evil card and try to kill Dev in the lal tekri temple for acquiring the naagmani. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Brinda's truth come out in the open? Will Vish succeed in her plans? There's a lot of drama to unfold yet. Until they, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

