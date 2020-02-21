Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda tries to KILL Dev? Here's the truth

Colors TV's popular supernatural drama Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) in the lead roles is running high on drama. With intriguing twists and turns, the makers are making sure that the viewers don't take their eyes off the screen. Slowly and steadily, the plot is getting more interesting and many mysterious factors are being revealed, which is only increasing the entertainment quotient further. With new thrills and revelations, the drama is getting intense as days pass by.

In the latest episodes, we saw how Vishakha made an entry in Brinda and Dev's lives suddenly. While she is being good to both, she has some evil plans to destroy them, which they are not aware of. Vish is hell-bent to ruin Brinda's relationship with Dev and is leaving no chance to create differences between the duo. Now, the upcoming track is going to take an unexpected turn, as Brinda will try to kill Dev. Yes, Brinda will be behind Dev's life. If you're wondering what has suddenly made Brinda so dreadful towards Dev. Then let us break the truth to you.

It is not Brinda who will attempt killing Dev, but Vishakha will do so, as she's disguised as Brinda. Though she will get hold of Dev, she will be unsuccessful in her nasty plan, as at the nick of the time, a family member will come to Dev's rescue. Yes, Vish's plans will fail once again, leaving her aghast.

On the other hand, Dev’s sister will make him realize that he feels for Brinda, which is he not willing to accept. It would be interesting to see how the story unfolds further. What are your thoughts on the upcoming track of Naagin 4? Are you excited? Let us know in the comment section below.

