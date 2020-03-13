Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda tries to POISON Dev; Vishakha instigates her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda will try to kill Dev but will be unsuccessful. Here's why.

Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and starrer Naagin 4 have become the talk of the town, all thanks to 's entry on the show. Yes, the ex Bigg Boss 13 finalist is all set to enter Ekta Kapoor's Naagin universe and fans cannot keep calm. The show has been faring well on the TRP charts but has still not reached the standards of its previous season. Thus, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to grab viewers' eyeballs and hook them to the screens with nail-biting twists and turns.

In the previous episodes, we saw that Brinda is left devastated as she finds Manyata dead. While Vishakaha has killed Naagin Manyata, Brinda doubts Dev and his family for the act. She then decides to seek revenge from the Parikh family and her husband Dev for betraying her again. While she kills Dev's brother Ansh, she takes an oath to kill Dev. Vishakha who is the main culprit instigates her and fuels the fire. Brinda plans to take Dev's life by poisoning him.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to join Nia Sharma's show? Find Out



However, the poison doesn't affect Dev and she fails in her plan. All this happens because of the Naagmani that Dev has with him. Naagmani's power saves Dev's life and Brinda also learns about the powerful metals truth. It would be interesting to see what happens next.

Will Brinda get to know about Vishakha's truth or will she again manipulate Brinda? How will Brinda avenge Manyata and Nayantara's death? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's character details in Nia Sharma starrer supernatural drama REVEALED; Deets Inside



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More