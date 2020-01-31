Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda's plan to kill Dev fails

Naagin 4's viewers will be in for more drama. Brinda will try her best to kill Dev after they get married, however, her plan will fail badly. Read on to know more.

Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel which is the 4th installment of the series never fails to impress the audience with the super interesting twists and turns.In the last episode, Vrushali learned that Nayantara was at the Amlapur station and she sent Sparsh, Hardik and Harsh to kill Nayantara. They were joined by Manas and Rohan. Brinda also went behind the boys to save Nayantara. Brinda saw that Nayantara ran towards the forest and she was being chased by five Parekh brothers. Later, we saw that Parekh brothers pushed Nayantara down the valley and Brinda will take the oath to avenge her death.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Brinda and Dev will get married finally. And during their first night, due to the vibhuti, Brinda will turn as a Naagin and will run away from Dev. Dev, who has feelings for Brinda, will be left confused. Brinda and Dev will share some romantic moments and will dance and romance with each other. This will be Brinda's trap to seduce him and kill him, however, it will go wrong. Brinda will dance in the rains and they would be seen romancing each other. However, as mentioned, her motive behind the seduce and dance will be to kill Dev. However, her plan will be a flop as Purohit will enter the premise. Will Dev come to know about Brinda's plan? Will she kill him? Only time will tell.

