Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev and Brinda to fall in love?

Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasni and Vijay Kumeria starrer Naagin 4 is gearing up more twists and turns. Read on to know more.

Naagin 4 is gearing up for high-voltage drama. The last track of Nayantara getting killed by the Parikh boys kept the audience glued to the screens. And now, the audience wants to know whether she was really killed or saved. As we reported, earlier, Vishakha aka Vish has returned in season 4 and she is the one who saved Nayantara. Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Dev and Brinda will finally get married even though Parikh family is upset with the same. Dev will accept Brinda as his wife and develop feelings for her. However, Brinda will be very adamant and will be all set to avenge Parikh brothers including Dev.

Brinda will learn that Dev has genuine feelings for her and she will be devastated as she does not want to hurt him and his feelings. However, she wants to take revenge as well. She will be seen trying to attack him, however, he will be having vibhuti in his hands which will keep her away. Also, we reported how Vishakha will be seen harming Brinda as she is after the Naagmani. She will join hands with Nayanaatra and will take revenge on Brinda.

Will Dev and Brinda's fall in love and forget about the revenge? Is Dev also planning an attack on Brinda and knows that she is a shapeshifting serpent? Only time will tell.

