Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev and Brinda to romance each other

Naagin 4 viewers will soon witness romantic scenes of Dev and Brinda. Brinda is planning to kill Dev, however, vibhuti will save the latter.

Naagin 4 is one of the popular shows and the ongoing track has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. We saw how Maanyata finally learned that Brinda is her daughter and they two join hands to avenge the Parekh family. In the last episodes, we saw how Dev and Parekh family learned that Nayantara is planning to leave town and it was Brinda who sat in the wedding mandap as the bride. Vrushali asked men of Parekh family to make sure that they kill Nayantara anyhow. Brinda witnessed how Nayantara was killed by pushing her down a valley. She promised to avenge her death.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Brinda and Dev will be sharing some romantic moments. As per IWM BUZZ's source said,"Brinda and Dev would be their room. Dev will tell her that she can say whatever she wants and share her feelings. He would have a conversation with her. Dev would try to get romantic. However, there would be ash on the floor. Brinda would touch it and she would be turning into a naagin." Brinda will get affected by the vibhuti and her plan to kill Dev will fail.

We also recently reported that Vishkha aka Vish (played by ) will enter the show and she will join hands with Nayanatara to bring Brinda down. She wants Naagmani and will plan to steal it. Will Dev learn that Brinda is the shape-shifting serpent? Only time will tell.

Credits :IWM BUZZ

