Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev CONFESSES his feelings for Brinda; Will she accept his love?

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Dev will finally reveal his true feelings for Brinda in front of everyone. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) is running high on drama. The makers putting all efforts to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats by introducing new interesting twists and turns. If you've watched the last episode, we might be aware that Dev has thrown a wedding reception party at the Parikh house. While Dev is elated to meet everyone and have a gala time, Brinda remains unhappy and tensed owing to the fact that Manyata is stil missing.

Vishakha makes a grand entry and influences Brinda to make the Parikh brothers drink a magical drink (Drakshra) to know the truth. Brinda then starts to look for the recipe to prepare the Drakshra (a magic potion that makes one only speak truth). Now, in the upcoming episodes, Brinda will offer these magical drinks to all the Parikh brothers in a bid that they utter the truth. Here, Dev's brothers will reveal how they killed Nayantara by pushing her off the cliff.

However, while other's admit killing Nayantara, Dev rather confesses his feelings for Brinda. Yes, Dev will finally confess how much he loves Brinda in front of everyone during the party leaving her and Vishahkha shocked. While initially she doesn't trust him, but late when she realises that Dev had no contribution in Nayantara's murder, she will understand that his feelings are true.

Now it would be interesting to see if Brinda will accept Dev's love for not? Though we all know she has some liking for him, will she confess it too? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

