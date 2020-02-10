Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev helps Brinda to find Manyata; Vishakha tries to create a rift between them

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, some new twists and turns await for Brinda. Here's what will happen in her life.

Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijay Kumeria and is running high on drama. In the latest episode we saw how Brinda showed her deadliest avtar to kill one member of the Parikh family. All this happened, as Madhav held Swara captured with him and demanded that he will leave her free only with Brinda takes her life. He orders her to take the trishul from the temple and stab herself to death. While Brinda agrees to fulfil his wishes, Vishakha comes to her rescue and saves her. In a bid, Brinda takes her first revenge and kills Madhav.

However, she is not very happy, as her mother Manyata is still missing. She is shattered as Manyata is nowhere to be found and even panditji fails to help her. However, Brinda is adamant that she will not let Parikh's take away Manyata and destroy her life. Since she couldn't kill Dev, Brinda will now seek Dev's help to find Manyata. Yes, you read that right! In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Dev will lead Brinda's way to her save her mother Manyata.

However, the two have huge differences as Dev caught Brinda red-handed when she lied to him. Now, Vishakha, who fooled Brinda saying that she is Manyata's friend and has come to help her, will be seen creating differences between Dev and Brinda. She will do so as she doesn't want Brinda to reach Manyata, who she has held captive. With Vishakha finally entering the Parikh house, Brinda will come across more betrayals, and Vishakha will put all efforts to keep Manyata away from Brinda.

It would be interesting to see if Brinda will understand Vishakha's evil plans? Will Dev be able to help Brinda in tracing Manyata? What will happen next? Are you excited to see the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

