Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev thinks Brinda killed Harsh as Shalaka provokes him

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Dev and Brinda will have an ugly war of words. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 has taken an unexpected turn. The show featuring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and has taken a one year leap. And with this, the most awaited entry of Bigg Boss 13 finalist has taken place. Yes, the beautiful actress has entered the Naagin universe as Shalakha and tables have turned completely in Brinda and Dev's life. Now, not Brinda, but Shalakha is Dev's wedded wife, and upon learning this fact, Brinda is left aghast.

In the latest episode, we saw how Brinda returned to the Parikh family after a year's gap and witnessed things change. While everyone is celebrating Holi, Brinda is heartbroken to know about Shalakha and Dev's marriage. She is full of anger and is waiting to take revenge for Manyata and Nayantara's death from the Parikhs. While Dev's brother Harsh tries to flirt with her in the Holi party, she shows her evil side and grabs him by the neck. She lifts him up and then throws him in the pool. Upon seeing Harsh lying unconscious, everyone starts panicking. But, Dev finds an unusual clue, i.e. Brinda's earring.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Dev will doubt Brinda for Harsh's murder. With the earring, he will approach Brinda and ask her for clarification. He will reveal that he has found it near Harsh's body and feels that she has taken revenge from them. While Brinda will go all speechless, Shalakha will take advantage of the situation. She will add fuel to the fire, and instigate Dev against Brinda.

Does this mean BrinDev has come to an end? Will Dev find out the truth about Harsh's death? Will Shalakha be able to create a rift between the ex-lovers? Will Dev and Brinda ever unite? What is Shalakha's actual motive? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying this new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

