Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev thinks Brinda is pregnant with Rajat's child; Here's the truth

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Dev will point fingers at Brinda's character. Here's what will happen.

Colors TV's popular supernatural drama Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) has been rolling out some interesting twists and turns. While fans are loving #BirnDev's chemistry and growing closeness, it looks like they're going to be left a little disappointed now. In the upcoming track, major trouble will erupt in Brinda and Dev's life, as the latter will point fingers at her wife's characters. Yes, you read that right! Dev will doubt Brinda's character.

It will so happen that Dev will enter his room and find a pregnancy test with a positive sign. At first, he will be left to be shocked, but then he will confront Brinda about the same. An angry Dev will start yelling and shouting at her. This isn't it, he will also accuse her of bearing Rajat's child. Yes, Dev will think that Brinda is pregnant with her ex-beau Rajat's child, and she got married to him just to give her illegitimate child a name. Brinda will be shocked at Dev's allegations and deny doing any such pregnancy test. However, an infuriated Dev will not listen to her clarifications, which will lead to a big rift between the newlyweds.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Naagrani Bela returns to save Brinda, Dev and KILL Vishakha; Here's what will happen

Now, if you're thinking Brinda has cheated Dev, then you're wrong. Brinda is not pregnant, and the pregnancy test also doesn't belong to her. If not Brinda, wondering who is pregnant? Well, it is none other than Dev's sister Lily. Yes, Lily is pregnant with her boyfriend's child but is too scared to reveal the truth to the family.

It would be interesting to see if Dev's misunderstanding gets cleared or not. Will Brinda be able to prove herself innocent? Will Dev understand her feelings for him? Will Vishakha take advantage of Brinda and Dev's situation? Only time will tell. Until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: A big fight to erupt between Bela and Vishakha; Dev to rescue Nayantara



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More