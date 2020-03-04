Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev's mother plots an evil plan to KILL Brinda

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Brinda's life will fall in danger. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) have been keeping the audiences hooked with nail-biting twists and turns. While some huge revelations are made, some new suspense is added to the on-going drama. To keep up to the viewers' expectations, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to intensify the drama. In the upcoming episodes, Brinda's life is going to take a massive turn, which will put her life at risk. Yes, you read that right!

Brinda's life is going to be in danger as Dev's mother Vrushali will plot an evil plan against her. In a bid to get Brinda out of the Parikh family and his son Dev's life, Vrushali will try to kill Brinda. She asks Brinda to visit the factory, as she needs some help. Obeying her orders, Brinda without any thought will go to the factory all alone. However, this was Vrushali's plan to trap Brinda. As soon as Brinda reaches the factory, she will be surrounded by some goons, who have weapons with them. A huge fight will erupt as the goons will attack Brinda and try to harm her.

It would be interesting to see if Brinda will reveal her icchadhari naagin avatar and fight them back or will stand there all afraid. Will she save herself or will someone come to her rescue? What will Dev do when he will come to know about his mother's intentions? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

