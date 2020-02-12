Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Madhav returns from death bed leaving Brinda shocked; Here's the truth

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Vishkaha will play a dirty game with Brinda and Dev. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles has been dishing out some really interesting episodes. If you've been following the show, you might know be aware that in the latest episode Brinda showed her deadly side and killed her first target from the Parikh family, Madhav. Yes, took her first revenge and killed Madhav. However, what if we told you that Madhav is going to come back from his death bed? Wouldn't you be shocked?

Well, be ready to get a shock. In the upcoming episode of the supernatural thriller, Madhav will return to the Parikh mansion, leaving Brinda utterly shocked. Yes, you read that right! Madhav will be seen in the show, but don't worry, it is all Vishakha's plan. Apparently, Vishakha will disguise as Madhav so that the Parikh family doesn't doubt about their son going suddenly missing. As Brinda cannot fathom all this, Vish comes to her and tells her about the truth. She reveals that Madhav hasn't come back, but it is her, who has taken Madhav's avatar to fool the Parikh family.

While Vishakha is seen helping Brinda, on the other hand, she has an evil plan plotted against her. She will also take Brinda's avtar to create a rift between her and Dev. She will instigate Dev against Brinda and try to part their ways. It would be interesting to see if Vish will be successful in her plans or not? Also, will Brinda find out about her evil plans? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

